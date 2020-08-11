LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is accused of driving drunk when she drove into a pedestrian on a skateboard in the Portland neighborhood.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place Monday night, at the intersection of West Market Street and South 30th Street, at the border of Louisville's Portland and Russell neighborhoods.
Louisville Metro Police say officers were sent to the scene after someone reported an injury accident.
Police say 53-year-old Kimberly Lucas was driving a 2013 GM Sierra when she hit a pedestrian on a skateboard. That pedestrian was taken to University Hospital with a serious injury. There is no word on his or her condition.
According to the arrest report, Lucas admitted to drinking two beers before driving her vehicle. Police say her eyes were bloodshot, she smelled of alcohol and she blew a .126 on a preliminary breathalyzer test.
Lucas was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, operating on a suspended or revoked operator license, failure of a vehicle owner to maintain required insurance and first-degree assault.
She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
