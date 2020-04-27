LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is facing several charges after police say she shot two people in the Okolona neighborhood.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Saturday, just after 8 p.m., at an apartment on Falcon Crest Drive, near the intersection of Woodpointe Boulevard and South Park Road.
Police say they were sent to the home after someone reported a shooting there. When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot in the legs. Both victims were taken to University Hospital.
One of the victims -- a woman -- told police that the shooter was 21-year-old Danielle Holt, according to the arrest report. The woman said Holt locked her and the other victim inside the apartment and pulled out a handgun, firing it several times in their direction.
Police say other people who were inside the apartment gave similar accounts of what happened.
Holt fled the scene after the shooting, but later returned after officers arrived. According to the arrest report, she spontaneously admitted to the shooting in front of officers.
Holt allegedly gave officers written consent to search her vehicle, and police say they found a bag of suspected marijuana inside.
Holt was arrested by Louisville Metro Police and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of possession of marijuana. She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 bond.
