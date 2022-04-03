LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend near the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were called to the report of the shooting near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Emerald Drive around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
The man, whose age and name is unknown, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital. His condition was not immediately known, Smiley said.
Police said the woman, who has not been identified yet, remained on scene of the shooting. LMPD's Domestic Violence detectives are handling the investigation and did not say what charges are pending.
No one else was injured in the shooting.
Anyone who has details on the shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD or report it online here.
