LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville woman accused of coercing a man who lived with her into killing a restaurant worker in the Irish Hill neighborhood in 2017 has been acquitted of murder by a jury.
Amanda Needy and Timothy Singer were both charged with murder in the stabbing death of Nicholas Morris outside the Ciao Ristorante in the 1200 block of Payne Street on Feb. 17, 2017.
At the time he was killed, Morris had an ongoing child custody battle with Needy, his ex-girlfriend, police have said.
Singer, who was living with Needy at the time of the slaying, pleaded guilty last month to murder and tampering with physical evidence and agreed to a 20-year-prison sentence.
But Needy chose to go to trial and a Jefferson Circuit Court jury acquitted her on Friday night.
"We're very grateful to the jury," said defense attorney Rob Eggert. The trial lasted four days.
Needy had been in jail for about a year.
Morris, 33, was taking a break outside the restaurant when he was stabbed.
