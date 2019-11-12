LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested after police say she and several others brutally attacked a man in Jeffersontown.
According to court documents, the attack took place late Sunday night.
Jeffersontown Police say a man had recently made a post on social media referencing some money he had inherited.
Police say that man was staying at HomeTowne Studios Louisville, an extended stay hotel located at 4540 Taylorsville Road, near Stony Brook Drive.
At one point, a friend -- one of the suspects -- contacted the man and asked him if he wanted to hang out.
A short time later, police say that man arrived, along with 19-year-old Brooke Litchfield and another male accomplice.
During their visit, police say Litchfield asked to take a selfie with the victim. While he was doing this, one of the male accomplices hit him in the back of the head. Police say Litchfield and one of the male suspects then began beating him in the face and head, demanding his money.
They allegedly took $3,500 in cash, as well as a $1,300 necklace.
Police say they inflicted severe injuries. According to court documents, when officers arrived they found the hotel room "covered in blood." The victim's teeth had been knocked out, his eye socket was damaged and there were deep cuts to his face and head.
He was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the victim already knew Litchfield, so he was able to identify her.
It's not clear if the other suspects are still on the loose.
Litchfield was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree robbery.
