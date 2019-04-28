LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested after police say she shot her husband during an argument.
Tamela Sharp, 47, was arguing with her husband when she grabbed a handgun from a dresser drawer and shot him in the stomach, putting his life "in serious danger," according to an arrest report.
It happened sometime Saturday night in the 1500 block of Sharon Drive. Police believe alcohol was involved in the incident.
Sharp was later arrested and charged with second degree assault. She's being held at Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond and is expected to appear in arraignment court Monday morning.
There is no word on the current condition of the victim.
