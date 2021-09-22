LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have made an arrest in the murder of a 26-year-old man that took place in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood last month.
According to court documents, 43-year-old Kamecka Russell, a convicted felon, shot Jama Ismail once in the forehead in the 2200 block of Standard Avenue, near Dixie Highway, in the early morning hours of Aug. 23.
Police say a female was sitting next to Ismail when Russell fired. That person was not hurt.
The shooting was captured on surveillance video at the home, according to court documents, and police recognized Russell from the video. Police say Russell had already been convicted of several felonies and was forbidden to have a firearm in her possession.
A warrant was issued for Russell's arrest and she was taken into custody on Tuesday. She's charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
She was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.
