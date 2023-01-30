LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested months after police say she shot another woman in the stomach in the parking lot of a Portland neighborhood gas station.
According to court documents, 42-year-old Lillian Bemiller was arrested Friday afternoon after she turned herself in.
Police say the shooting took place on July 24, 2022, in the parking lot of Boone's Gas Station at 521 North 22nd Street.
Bemiller encountered someone she knew in the parking lot, the victim threw a soda at Bemiller, according to police. That's investigators say say Bemiller pulled a gun and shot the victim in the stomach and fled the scene.
The victim was driven to the hospital via ambulance and taken into surgery. Her current condition is not available.
The shooting was captured on video, according to court documents.
Police say Bemiller turned herself in and she was taken into custody on Friday. She's charged with first-degree assault.
She's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
