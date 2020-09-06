LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — The 146th Kentucky Derby was one fans will never forget, especially Rickelle Nelson, a part owner of Authentic who works at Churchill Downs every day.
Nelson, a reservation manager for the Kentucky Derby Museum, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in February. She underwent six rounds of chemotherapy and had a hysterectomy because her cancer was so aggressive.
After completing her final treatment, Nelson’s husband bought her a share to one of her favorite horses – Authentic.
"When I was almost done with the treatment, the shares in Authentic became available," Nelson told WDRB News on Sunday outside the museum. "I have always been a big fan of Bob Baffert. We have kind of gotten to know each other, and I know the people in his barn."
Nelson grew up with horses and has loved them since she was a child. She would often draw them and still does. She also photographs the horses at Churchill Downs whenever she can and greets many of them each morning before work.
She watched the Derby on television Saturday and was stunned to see the horse she owned a share of win the Run for the Roses.
"I was screaming; I was crying," Nelson said. "It was just so amazing to own a piece of a horse — that has always been a dream."
Authentic's Derby win was just the icing on the cake for Nelson, who on Thursday learned she was cancer-free.
Churchill Downs officials on Sunday presented Nelson with a rose from Authentic’s garland. Nelson wiped away tears and said she plans on drying the flower out and framing it.
As for what's next, Nelson said she is looking forward to returning to the backside to visit with and photograph the horses again.
"It's just been an amazing week, an amazing journey," she said. "I just feel like I am in a daze."
