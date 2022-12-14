LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won $175,000 after scratching off a Kentucky Lottery "Hit The Jackpot" ticket she received at a company holiday party.
According to a news release from Kentucky Lottery officials, Lori Janes, an office manager and treatment coordinator at Harmon Dental Center, was participating in a white elephant gift exchange Tuesday with coworkers. At some point, a $25 TJ Maxx gift card meant for her was taken by someone else.
So Janes decided to choose $25 in scratch-off Kentucky Lottery tickets from someone else.
"Once it got to me, it was done and mine to keep," Janes said in a written statement provided by lottery officials. "That’s when everyone was telling me to scratch them off."
Janes won $50 on the first ticket, then scratched off the $10 "Hit The Jackpot" ticket which revealed a win on all 15 spots on her ticket, winning the game’s $175,000 top prize.
"Everyone was going insane," Janes said in the statement. "People were getting their calculators out and double checking. A couple of people even scanned the ticket on the lottery’s app, just to make sure."
Janes said she "couldn’t believe it. It was a twenty-five-dollar gift exchange, and I won $175,000!"
Janes said her husband was skeptical when she called from the party to share the news, believing she may have misread the ticket. He became a believer when he heard others celebrating in the background.
Janes and her family showed up at lottery headquarters hours later where they received a check for $124,250, after taxes.
"This is so crazy. I’m truly blessed," she said.
Janes told lottery officials they will pay off her daughter’s student loans and their cars.
The winning tickets were purchased at Sunrise Market in Fisherville. It will receive a $1,750 bonus.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.