LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is capturing hearts as she reaches her 105th birthday.
WDRB viewers loved meeting Mrs. Juanita Green on Monday when she told us the key to her long life is remembering that "If you don't use it, you lose it." So we were there on Tuesday as family, friends and neighbors officially helped her mark the milestone.
Former Miss America Heather French Henry led the party in singing "Happy Birthday" to Green, who was radiant in her red suit and matching hat.
She is the oldest resident at the Hillebrand House, and at 105, she's still quick-witted and spry on her feet. The staff at the senior living apartments has thrown her a big party every year since she turned 100.
Green said kindness and love have been her motto.
"My secret is treat everybody right and enjoy yourself every day," she said. "Be kind to everybody, love everybody, if you can. But try."
Metro Council President David James awarded Green a proclamation citing March 12 Juanita Green Day in the city of Louisville.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.