(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) WDRB -- Louisville Metro Police have charged a woman in connection to a death on Pomeroy Drive.
Police charged Michele Sarvis with murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Officers were called to the 3200 block of Pomeroy Drive just before 10 a.m. on Oct. 11. When police arrived, they found a man, identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as Kevin Hellems, 55, dead inside the home. LMPD's homicide unit took over the investigation.
According to LMPD, Sarvis entered Hellems' home, hit him multiple times and strangled him, causing his death. The citation also says Sarvis tried to flee while taking Hellems' cellphone and credit card.
Sarvis is being held on a $250,000 full cash bond. She's expected in court again Oct. 29 at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.