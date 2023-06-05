LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman didn't realize she had won $1 million by playing the Kentucky Lottery until she checked her email.
The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, purchased a Powerball ticket online for the May 31 drawing. Her winning ticket matched the five white balls, but not the Powerball, so she won the game's $1 million second prize.
After winning $200 two months ago, she purchased a ticket online.
"I can go on and do it and it only takes a couple of minutes," she said.
She went through her emails at work, and noticed she had gotten one from the Kentucky Lottery saying she had won $1 million.
"It could've been a scam," she said. "I literally was like, 'no way.' I am just floored."
She called her husband to tell him she had just won a million dollars.
"'He said, 'Oh, come on, what?'" she said.
While they investigated further to see if the email was a scam, the couple got the reassurance they needed when they arrived at the Kentucky Lottery headquarters last week to claim the ticket.
"Lightning has struck, very good lightning," her husband said.
The woman left with $715,000 after taxes. The couple wants to do some things around the house and travel.
"This gives us so much freedom to do some things we want to do," she said. "I want it to be something that is an asset that we have. It's not something I'm going to blow."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.