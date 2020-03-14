LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — As Kentucky continues to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, it's important for those most at risk — the elderly and those with weakened immune systems — to practice social distancing.
That's why one Louisville woman, Erin Hinson, started Louisville COVID-19 Match, a program to help the city's most at-risk residents during the next few weeks.
"I don't have the option to not be careful," said Hinson, a Type 1 diabetic who also has chronic lung disease. "So, when you start talking about viruses and things like COVID-19, while I'm only 35, I fall right in the middle of those high risk categories."
Hinson can work from home and has someone to help her run errands and get groceries. She knows not everyone is as lucky, however.
"I want to help people," Hinson said, "but how do you do that when you've been told by doctors to stay away from people?"
Then, she came up with an idea: a new way to match at-risk Louisville residents with younger, healthier people who can help.
Volunteers who register online for the Louisville COVID-19 Match program are paired with an elder in the community who has applied for a match. From there, volunteers can shop for groceries, pick up prescriptions, run errands or just check in on their match from time to time.
"I can sit behind a computer and I can organize and mobilize those in the community who are under 60, who are low risk and are healthy who can check in their neighbors who are over 60, have preexisting conditions that put them at high risk," Hinson said. "Together, we can get through this."
As of Saturday night, more than 400 people have signed up to volunteer already. Hinson said she needs people who would like some help to reach out, and they will be matched with one of those volunteers.
"Right now, every zip code in Louisville is represented," Hinson said. "I've got some folks in southern Indiana and some folks in Bullitt County and Oldham County who want to help those who living around them.
"I just need for people who kind of fall into that older, higher-risk — or have higher-risks or prexisiting conditions — to recognize that there are people who are willing and able to help you," she added. "It's okay to ask for help."
For more information, visit Louisville COVID-19 Match's official website.
