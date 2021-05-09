LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A celebrated matriarch in Louisville died last week.
Lottie Spencer died at the age of 107 years old on May 6.
The Louisville native is the mother of Della S. Porter, the Senior Pastor at First Congregational Methodist Church.
Condolences to our Pastor, Della Porter and her family in the loss of their matriarch Ms. Lottie Spencer. Please keep the family in prayer. Arrangements will be announced when finalized.Posted by FCMC on Miracle Corner on Friday, May 7, 2021
Spencer's visitation will be hosted at the church on Garland Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon May 12, followed by the funeral.
