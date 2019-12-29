LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is behind bars and facing multiple charges after an altercation on Saturday afternoon.
Devona Hardmon was arrested in the Shawnee neighborhood after witnesses say she was seen kicking cars. When officers arrived at the scene, Hardmon began to resist and allegedly slapped an officer in the face twice. The officers were eventually able to cuff the suspect.
Hardmon is being charged with resisting arrest, third degree assault of an officer and disorderly conduct. Her bail is set as $1,000.
