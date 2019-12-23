LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has made a big donation to help a church hit by thieves.
LaDonna Johnson handed over a $1,000 check to Highlands Community Ministries Monday morning.
Someone stole about $4,000 in gifts and gift cards from the building at the corner of Breckenridge Lane and Baxter Avenue Wednesday night.
The gifts were all set to be given out to more than 300 people.
"I felt that there was a need to replace some of the items that were taken for the children for Christmas," Johnson said. "I wanted to make a donation to make sure every child woke up with at least a gift."
"This is a great gift for us today," said Troy Burden, executive director of Highlands Community Ministries. "We're able to balance our budget with the money -- to replace the ones that had been given."
The church group scrambled to replace gifts with gift cards, so no families would go without.
Police have not yet arrested the thief.
