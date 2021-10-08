LOUISIVLLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For most people, October means bringing out the scary Halloween decorations. For others, it means celebrating fighters, survivors and the lives of those taken by breast cancer.
It is breast cancer awareness month, a time when crowds of pink gather for walks, runs and fundraisers.
For Ashley Carey, a Louisville breast cancer patient, October is a reminder of the fight she has put up. And she wants it to be a reminder for other women to get mammograms.
“If you've not had your mammogram, if you've never had a mammogram and you are in your 40s, I highly suggest you get one,” Carey said.
Dr. Blakely Kute with Norton Cancer Institute recommends any woman 40 years old or older get a mammogram annually regardless of family history. In fact, she said most breast cancers are not hereditary. Most women with cancer have no family history of it.
“The majority of patients that I see in the office it's a screening mammogram. Nothing palpable. They weren't feeling anything abnormal,” Kute said. “Lots of times, they say ‘I'm the healthiest I've been. I feel great. I would've never expected this.’”
Kute said there are two types of mammograms. Diagnostic mammograms are done after a patient notices an abnormality. Screening mammograms are the annual and routine check-ups.
The latter is how Carey found her cancer. She was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer in April 2021.
Carey said the women in her family never miss a mammogram on purpose, but last year, time slipped away from her.
“It didn't even dawn on me that I hadn't had my mammogram, because everything was so crazy,” Carey said.
Kute said there is next to no way to know if Carey had her cancer last year, but Carey wants that to serve as a wake-up call for other women who may have done the same thing.
“If you missed it last year, just let that go and get it this year," she said. "Don't skip another year, because you don't know. It could save your life.”
Doctors at Norton Cancer Institute believe there are many women like Carey who may have missed an annual mammogram during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital had to put a hold on elective procedures including screening mammograms for some time during 2020.
“During the pandemic, we almost saw a complete stop in April of 2020,” Kute said of the pause.
Data shows in March 2020, Norton Healthcare facilities did a total of 4,193 mammograms. That number was down from 7,068 in January 2020. Then, in April, there were only 552 mammograms across Norton facilities.
Despite the pause in procedures Kute said she's excited to see how quickly things picked back up. By the end of 2020, more than 8,700 were done in December.
“It was a little slower last summer, but we've really seen a fast comeback,” she said.
From year to year, Kute said mammograms have been pretty steady even during the pandemic. Data from Norton Healthcare shows in 2019 there were more than 75,000 mammograms performed. Last year, there were 79,107. So far in 2021, there is a similar pace with 75,360 done.
Breastcancer.org research shows one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.
“I never thought I would be that one,” Carey said. “But here I am.”
Kute reminds people that men can also get breast cancer and recommends everyone do self-breast exams regularly.
“Getting a mammogram is super important year-round, not just in October,” she said.
As for Carey, she finished her last round of chemotherapy in August and was scheduled for a lumpectomy this week. She hopes to soon be cancer-free but also hopes her story serves as a reminder for women to schedule a mammogram.
“It saved my life," she said. "I truly believe it saved my life."
