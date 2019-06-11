LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville mother wounded in a mass workplace shooting is giving up her job to focus on preventing more gun violence.
Whitney Austin was shot 12 times when she went to work as a project manager at Fifth-Third headquarters in Cincinnati on September 6, 2018. Three people were killed before the gunman was killed by police.
She survived her injuries and started a non-profit organization called Whitney Strong. Its goal is to work on responsible gun ownership, so fewer people are killed in gun violence.
Austin announced Tuesday that she's leaving her job at Fifth Third to work with her organization full time.
Whitney Strong works for better enforcement of laws already on the books for background checks, a suicide prevention campaign that incorporates gun ranges, gun shops, training for mental health professionals and the championing of a red flag law in Kentucky. It would allow family or household members, in addition to law enforcement, to petition a court to keep guns away from a dangerous person in crisis.
Austin told WDRB in April that she continues her physical recovery from the shooting. She said she's at about 90 percent and is working to regain full motion in her arm and hand. The family added a therapy cat to the home because petting helps with range of motion. Whitney named him Alphonzo in honor of officer Alphonzo Staples, the Cincinnati officer who came to her rescue.
