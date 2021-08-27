LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's effort to boost COVID-19 vaccinations wraps up with a third person winning $1 million.
Gov. Andy Beshear introduced Mary Mattingly of Louisville as the final $1 million winner of Team Kentucky's "Shot at a Million" giveaway. She and her husband Charlie had to appear at the announcement virtually, since they were traveling.
Mattingly said. “I felt so privileged to represent all of us that stayed home when needed, wore our masks, socially distanced, got tested and most of all, got the vaccine when it became available. I did it for my amazing sons and their fabulous wives, for my four beautiful grandchildren whom I love to the moon and back, for my neighbors and friends, for health care workers and for my husband and me.
Before the announcement, Beshear said Kentucky is in a "critical and dire situation" regarding COVID. More than half of hospitals in the state have staffing shortages.
More than half of the state's hospitals are struggling with “critical staffing shortages,” the governor said. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations rose 43 straight days through Thursday, when the state had its highest number of virus patients hospitalized, in intensive care units and on ventilators.
“We all ought to be significantly worried about our health care capacity," Beshear said. "It is overwhelmed in certain regions and it certainly is at risk to be fully overwhelmed statewide.”
In another plea for Kentuckians to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the governor said 90% of virus-related hospitalizations and ICU admissions are among the unvaccinated.
“People should rightfully be very scared of the delta variant," he said at a news conference. "I’ve been careful about saying phrases like that, but this variant is that serious, it is that aggressive.”
"Even with this drawing and other incentives, we urgently need more folks to get vaccinated. The delta variant of COVID-19 is burning through our population in every corner of the commonwealth,” said Beshear.
Kentucky's COVID infections are rising with the delta variant. Hospitalizations have gone up for the past 43 days from 239 people July 14 to a new record of 2,115 people Aug. 26. The state's positivity rate is at 13.24%.
The governor introduced the incentive as a way to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. People with at least one dose of the vaccine could sign up for three drawings for a $1 million prize.
Ginger Schultz of Louisville was announced as the second winner of the sweepstakes on Aug. 17.
Patricia Short from the Lexington-Winchester area was the first $1 million winner announced July 2. She and her husband, Gary, had been on the financial brink after her gig-economy work dropped off during the pandemic. Short had filed for Kentucky unemployment but hadn't received payments for months. The family had to resort to staying with friends.
Five Kentucky residents ages 12 to 17 were also introduced as winners of full-ride scholarships to Kentucky public colleges, universities and technical or trade schools.
- Marissa Herron of Mount Washington
- Lillie Nielsen of Nicholasville
- Jordan Ballard of Crestwood
- Grider Burch of Lexington
- Jaden Wattley of Louisville
Gov. Beshear initially announced the Shot at a Million sweepstakes June 4. In total, 762,174 adults entered to win $1 million and 47,544 youth entered to win a full scholarship. Since announcing the sweepstakes, 419,566 Kentuckians have received a COVID-19 vaccine. To date, 2,496,578 Kentuckians are vaccinated.
