LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One lucky vaccinated Kentuckian is a million dollars richer.
Gov. Andy Beshear introduced Ginger Schultz from Louisville as the second $1 million winner of Team Kentucky's "Shot at a Million" giveaway.
The governor introduced the incentive as a way to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. People with at least one dose of the vaccine could sign up for three drawings for a $1 million prize.
Five Kentucky residents ages 12 to 17 were also introduced as winners of full-ride scholarships to Kentucky public colleges, universities, and technical or trade schools.
Scholarships will be given to five more young people in the final drawing.
Gov. Beshear initially announced the Shot at a Million drawing June 4. Since then, more than 121,700 Kentuckians have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Patricia Short from the Lexington-Winchester area was the first $1 million winner announced July 2. She and her husband, Gary, had been on the financial brink after her gig-economy work dropped off during the pandemic. Short had filed for Kentucky unemployment but hadn't received payments for months. The family had to resort to staying with friends.
The final drawing for $1 million is August 27. Once you enter, you are eligible for all drawings. And Kentucky residents can still sign up on the Shot at a Million website.
