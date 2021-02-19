LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman who went missing Monday in south Louisville was found safe Friday, her sister confirmed to WDRB News.
Chelsey White, 28, left a house near Dresden Avenue and Taylor Boulevard, not far from Churchill Downs, and didn't return. Days of searching and pleas for help from her family followed.
Family members were sharing posters online that said White was last seen being picked up in a burgundy Nissan Maxima at Sissy's Liquor at the corner of South 5th Street and West Evelyn Avenue.
But on Friday afternoon, White's sister said she was found and is safe. Louisville Metro Police also confirmed the news.
No other information on her condition was provided.
