LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman whose life was unexpectedly turned upside down is sharing her story of overcoming to inspire others.
Sydney Kessler, 22, was partially paralyzed in 2019 after she slipped on a muddy field while playing soccer and injured her spine.
But she's not letting that stop her.
She's been working with the Frazier Rehab Institute at UofL Health and continues participating in the sport of rock climbing. She also plays wheelchair basketball, participates in an adaptive rowing team and is training for the New York City Marathon.
"My purpose now is just to, I think, inspire others," she said Tuesday. "And I hope to become a physician one day, where I can treat patients and show them that life can still go on after an injury like this."
Sydney graduated from Ballard High School and just finished her fourth year at Murry State University, with one more year to go.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.