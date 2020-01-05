LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Louisville woman who was reported missing was found dead Sunday.
The body of Nina Colbert, 60, was found by LMPD officers just after noon Sunday in the 4900 block of Determine Lane, police said. There are no obvious signs of foul play at this time, according to a statement from police.
A Golden Alert was issued for Colbert on Dec. 30, 2019, according to previous reporting. She was reportedly last seen near Determine Lane and Adrienne Way in south Louisville.
LMPD's Major Crimes Division is conducting an investigation into Colbert's death.
