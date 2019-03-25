LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What was supposed to be a routine traffic stop on Interstate 64 turned into a chase that ended with stop sticks and a Louisville woman in handcuffs.
Indiana State Police said troopers tried to pull over 42-year-old Viva Boling, but she took off.
Trooper Christopher Rainey threw out stop sticks as the chase moved into Crawford County. They deflated her tires and forced her off the road.
Now, Boling faces a list of charges, including fraud, meth possession and resisting arrest.
