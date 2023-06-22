LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman walked into Kroger in St. Matthews last week to scan her June 5 Powerball ticket.
"I was like, 'What, is this real?'" Nicole Workman said in a news release Thursday from the Kentucky Lottery. "I went through and I had to do it (scan) again. Oh my gosh. I couldn’t believe it."
As it turns out, Workman had been sitting on a $50,000 winning ticket.
The Kentucky Lottery said Workman hadn't gotten around to scanning the ticket she bought at the Kroger on North Hubbards Lane. But when she finally did, she discovered she had matched the four white ball numbers and the Powerball to win the game's third prize.
"This was an answer to some prayers we were needing," Workman said in a news release Thursday.
The Kroger location will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.
