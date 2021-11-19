LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and a Louisville woman is sharing her success story to give people hope.
Mary Combs thought a medication she took was causing her back pain. It turns out she had pancreatic cancer, and it had spread.
Combs has been participating in a clinical trial for nine years through with UofL's Brown Cancer Center, and she no longer has detectable cancer.
"Your family support system, your medical support team system -- they're all important," Combs said. "Depend on them, and have a good relationship with them. Just don't give up. There's always something else you can do."
Unexplained weight loss and sudden development of a blood clot or of diabetes are some warning signs to test for pancreatic cancer.
