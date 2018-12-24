LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman got an early Christmas surprise from a music star.
Danika Manning posted her photo with R & B star and Louisville native Bryson Tiller on Facebook.
Manning says she was at the Pic Pac on Taylor Boulevard, when a man walked up to her in the meat section. She says he didn't pay much attention to the man who told her he wanted to see who he could bless. He told her to fill up her cart with groceries, and he would pay for it.
She thought it was a scam, so she only got the things on her list, which totaled $35. But when she got to the register, Manning said the man paid her bill.
She gave him a hug and said "Merry Christmas." And he replied, "my name is Bryson." That's when she realized it was Bryson Tiller.
Manning said her pastor had told her earlier that day that blessings were coming.
