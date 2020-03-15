LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - For more than a century, Mary and Elizabeth Hosptial has served south Louisville. Shirley Druien's not far behind.
"I've been here 67 years," said Druien. "The hospital has been good to me, but I've been good to the hospital."
She says she's hardly ever missed a day in nearly 70 years.
"I would say five or six. I'm very fortunate for my health," she said.
"She actually tripped over a chair one day in an office, broke her arm. she went down to the emergency room, got the splint and she came back to work. she said her reports weren't out yet and she had to get them out," said Dr. Cindy Corrigan, who works with Druien.
As a lab assistant, she handles paperwork and sometimes works in the lab. But she started in the kitchen at just 15 years old. She needed a job when her father passed away, leaving her mother to care for six kids.
"So we all got a job so we could pay our tuition and go to school," she said.
Things were much different back then.
"You would feed the men, they had separate dining rooms. The nuns had separate dining rooms, father had separate dinging rooms and the African American people had separate dining rooms."
She never planned on staying, but made the move to the lab back in 1954.
"One of the sisters that was here asked me if I'd like to come to work in the lab and I said I'll try. And I've been here ever since," she said.
She had a lot to learn back then.
"All of the medical terms I knew nothing about that. So I made me a little notebook, a spelling book that had all the different terms and learned how to spell them," she said.
She still has that little notebook, filled with terms that now seem like ancient history. A history she helped build at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital and she doesn't plan on stopping any time soon.
"Maybe I can hit 70 years!" she said.
