LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was named this year's Derby City Fanatic — otherwise known as the "Thundernator" — for the 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival.
Lillie Ingram will count down to ignition to launch Thunder Over Louisville in the Command Center inside the Galt House Hotel on Saturday. She will also receive a VIP package including six "one-of-a-kind Derby Festival-themed experiences" as well as $500 in cash.
According to a news release Monday from KDF, Ingram was a longtime caregiver for her father before he recently passed away.
"I’ve wanted to go to things like Thunder for years, but I needed to take care of my father instead,” she said in a news release. “Now I feel like a little kid on Christmas morning!”
Ingram was named over more than 10,000 entries to a special second chance promotion with the Kentucky Lottery.
