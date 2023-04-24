LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won a $500,000 scratch-off prize from a batch of tickets her husband bought her for her birthday.
According to a news release Monday from the Kentucky Lottery, a Louisville man — who wants to remain anonymous — bought $100 worth of scratch-offs for his wife for her birthday.
"It’s hard to buy for somebody who has everything, so I thought, 'I’ll give her $100 in Scratch-offs,'" the man said, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
When she scratched off the $20 Wild Numbers 100x tickets, she matched the No. 46 on the bottom row, winning the top prize of $500,000.
"If it happens on any day, that’s a miracle," the man said. "But for it to be her birthday, are you kidding me?"
The couple walked away with a check for more than $356,000 and plans to put it in the bank for now.
Our Place Liquors at Poplar Level Road and Trevilian Way will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.
