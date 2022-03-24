LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The top-seeded University of Louisville women's basketball team left home Thursday en route to Wichita, Kansas, and the Sweet Sixteen.
Senior guard Kianna Smith knows the Cardinals are the No. 1 seed, heading into the sweet 16, but they would rather treat every game as if they are not favored to win.
As the team left Kueger Center on South Floyd Street, they were cheered on by fans and members of the dance team. Just after 3 p.m. Thursday, the Cardinals boarded a chartered bus ahead of Saturday's game against the University of Tennessee.
Senior guard Kianna Smith said all the fan support has kept the team motivated all season.
”It fuels us a lot," she said. "People say that we are a very intimidating team. ... We get after people, but I feel like we fuel off of our crowd in a lot of those moments and it gets us really excited and knowing that the city is behind us. We want to do it for them ... just as much as we would do it for each other.”
No one on the current U of L team has been to the Final Four, so Smith said they're all excited and motivated heading into what could be a huge weekend.
”We play every team the same," she said. "I mean, we are going to play Tennessee as if they are the top dogs. We feel like we’re underdogs in general. I mean, everyone’s bracket had Baylor beating us to go to the Final Four. So we feel like we’re the underdogs regardless of our ranking, and that’s how we are going to show up and play.”
