LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While many people who work downtown find themselves in high-rises, there are hundreds of others who spend their days outside, working rain or shine, even when the wind chill was 18 degrees below zero.
"It doesn't look that cold because it's sunny out there, but it's cold," Mayor Greg Fischer said.
Fischer suggested people stay indoors, if possible. And most people did. JCPS and most school districts closed on Wednesday.
But salt and road crews worked all day to clear sidewalks and parking lots. Regular construction projects continued, even in single-digit temperatures and subzero wind chills.
National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Sullivan says the worst of the brutal wind chill has passed, but temperatures won't start to rise until early Thursday. He says the lowest temperatures will be around midnight. The good news is that the area should be in the 20s on Thursday and up to 60 by Sunday.
On Whiskey Row, more than 100 construction workers are braving the cold to continue rebuilding the historic buildings.
But Wednesday's temperatures are brutal and can take a toll on all of those workers if they're not careful. Fortunately, the weather did not come as a surprise, and employees of Hunt Construction say they were prepared for the cold.
"It's definitely really cold, but we've been preparing for this since the beginning of the week," said Ryan Bednar, an assistant project manager for Hunt Construction. "We saw the weather forecast, so we've been stressing to the guys to make sure you're properly layered and if you do have to work outside take some breaks, get inside, warm up."
But officials at the company add that sometimes it's simply too cold, so some of the employees were pulled off of exterior work and are now working inside the buildings.
Doctors say whether you're working outside or maybe just shoveling your driveway, be careful because frostbite and hypothermia can set in within minutes of walking out the door.
Louisville Public Health and Wellness medical director Dr. Lori Caloia says everyone still needs to take precautions in the cold. She says to ress in layers, wear hats and put on gloves and mittens.
Caloia says fingers, toes, noses and ears are the most likely places you could suffer frostbite. She says watch for changes to skin color. The best thing to do is get to a warm location, but she says do not put direct heat on the area and don't rub the skin, which could cause tissue damage. Get medical attention as soon as possible.
Metro Louisville and state transportation crews say all main routes and freeways, I-64, I-65, I-265 and the Watterson Expressway had been treated, salted and cleared by Wednesday morning.
The problem for drivers was getting to the roads that were clear. Side roads were still slick with that inch-or-so of snow that fell Tuesday night and then froze with the subzero wind chills.
On Wednesday afternoon, state crews were paying special attention to entrance and on ramps to interstates, saying the extreme temperatures make it harder to melt the snow because the chemical used on top of the salt - a calcium-chloride mixture - becomes less effective.
A bigger problem for the roadways was stranded drivers. Emergency Management Director Edward Jody says Louisville Metro Police have been checking stranded vehicles to make sure no one was left in the cold. He suggests making sure your car has enough fuel and pack and emergency kit with a blanket, hats, gloves and a cell chargers.
EMS says between noon Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, it received 114 reports of stranded motorists. That number was up from 32 the day before in the same time period.
The city is also working to make sure the homeless are kept from danger. Shelters have opened their doors, and St. Stephen Family Life Center at 1508 W. Kentucky Street opened a day shelter for families.
City leaders called organizations like Hip Hop Cares, Fed with Faith and Exit Zero the "every day heroes" who reach out to homeless camps. Volunteers are on the streets and at camps handing out gloves, hats, sternos and hand warmers.
Volunteers with the Coalition for the Homeless will be out in the cold Wednesday night to do the city's annual street count of the homeless.
