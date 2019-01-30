LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While many people who work downtown find themselves in high-rises, there are hundreds of others who spend their days outside, working rain or shine, even when it feels like temperature is 18 degrees below zero.
Salt and plow crews worked all morning to clear sidewalks and parking lots. Regular construction projects continue, even in sub-zero temperatures.
On Whiskey Row, more than 100 construction workers are braving the cold to continue rebuilding the historic buildings.
But Wednesday's temperatures are brutal, and can take a toll on all of those workers if they're not careful.
Fortunately, the weather did not come as a surprise, and employees of Hunt Construction say they were prepared for the cold.
"It's definitely really cold, but we've been preparing for this since the beginning of the week," explained Ryan Bednar, an assistant project manager for Hunt Construction. "We saw the weather forecast, so we've been stressing to the guys to make sure you're properly layered and if you do have to work outside take some breaks, get inside, warm up."
But officials at the company add that sometimes it's simply too cold, so some of the employees were pulled off of exterior work and are now working inside the buildings.
Doctors say whether you're working outside or maybe just shoveling your driveway, be careful because frostbite and hypothermia can set in within minutes of walking out the door.
Metro Louisville and state transportation crews say all main routes and freeways, I-64, I-65, I-265 and the Watterson Expressway had been treated, salted and cleared by Wednesday morning.
The problem for drivers was getting to the roads that were clear. Side roads were still slick with that inch-or-so of snow that fell Tuesday night and then froze with the subzero wind chills.
On Wednesday afternoon, state crews were paying special attention to entrance and on ramps to interstates, saying the extreme temperatures make it harder to melt the snow because the chemical used on top of the salt - a calcium-chloride mixture - becomes less effective.
The havoc in terms of traffic is stranded drivers.
EMS says between noon Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, it received 114 reports of stranded motorists. That number was up from 32 the day before in the same time period.
The extreme cold is tough on cars and trucks. Add that to some slick roads, and the message remains the same.
Stay home if you can.
