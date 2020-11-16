LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Help could soon be on the way for Louisville residents struggling to keep the lights on this holiday season.
Mayor Greg Fischer announced Monday that he is proposing a utility relief ordinance for those having a tough time keeping up with bills during the pandemic.
If the ordinance passes, $10 million will be taken from the city's general fund and allocated to Louisville residents to pay utility bills.
Fischer met virtually with officials from Louisville Water Company, MSD and LG&E Monday morning to announce the ordinance. MSD and Louisville Water say around 18,000 customers are behind on their payments. That's up from around 1,500 before the pandemic began.
It's a similar story with LG&E, which says about 38,000 of its customers are in arrears with an average bill of more than $400.
The numbers are rising as Louisville and surrounding cities continue to experience high unemployment numbers, and more families struggle to make ends meet.
"Even though our partners at LG&E and the Water Company and MSD have suspended shutoffs since the beginning of pandemic, the reality is, the bills are building up and many people are struggling, and have limited options for getting caught up on their bills," said Fischer.
The ordinance has to be approved by Metro Council. One councilwoman who took part in Monday's discussions says she's confident it will pass. If the ordinance is approved, it will take effect in January.
The city says it's still working out details on who will be eligible and how people will get the money.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.