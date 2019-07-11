LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A youth football coach killed earlier this week was honored on the field where he spent countless hours coaching young boys.
The end of yet another Rams football practice on a hot summer night was different Thursday. Countless blue and gold balloons honored Brian Owsley, a coach who lost his life to gun violence.
“We have to preach love to this generation, and hopefully it transcends and moves on so they don't commit and have these same thoughts and actions that these kids are doing today,” said Greg Cole, a coach for the Rams.
Parents and fellow coaches said "Coach O" was a positive role model for players in the youth football league.
Together, they all formed a circle on the field, said a prayer and released dozens of balloons.
The 27-year-old coach was shot and killed in a parking lot near Crums Lane and Cane Run Road Monday evening.
He also had two children of his own.
“I'm trying to be strong for my kids. It hurts," said Tiffany Majors, Owesley's girlfriend. "He won’t come home anymore. I can't wake up to him anymore. It just hurts."
It’s a pain felt deep in so many hearts, hearts that came together in love for Coach O.
“Love thy neighbor, forgive a little bit more and show that love throughout every day, and that's what we’re trying to do,” Cole said.
Police are still looking for the person responsible. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call 574-LMPD.
