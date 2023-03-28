LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville youth panel hopes that sharing their own perspectives and views about a rise in violence among their peers can lead to meaningful change.
The group participated in a panel discussion Tuesday evening at the California Community Center as part of a series of events marking National Youth Violence Prevention Week.
The panel, consisting of teens and young adults concerned about violence, shared their perspective on the rising problem.
"If you're not listening, we're not gonna get anywhere," panelist Tyler Pope said.
Some of the concerns shared by the panel included drugs, vaping, a lack of role adult role models, and violence.
The discussion came less than 24 hours after a 15-year-old died after being shot in the parking lot of Taco Bell on West Broadway.
"No teen should be able to, have to go to Taco Bell and (be) scared that they're going to lose their life the same night," Pope said.
The rising number of youth homicides is the reason the young leaders gathered to talk about the issue.
"I think the more we normalize these types of conversations, the less we have youth violence," Javoughn Brown-Lewis, a youth engagement specialist, said.
It's one of the reasons why Eric Grainger started the Louisville Drumline Academy, to give kids an outlet.
"Whatever you got going on in your life, whatever, and just beat it on the drum, release that anger," Grainger said.
Some teens, including Aaliyah Smith, have turned to podcasting.
"They give me the opportunity to share my feelings and that's what I really love about it," Smith said. "I get to talk about my problems and not be judged."
It's one of the programs kids can participate in at St. George's Scholar Institute. Walter Murrah directs the program, which is based at the California Community Center.
"If they don't get to talk, it's gonna come out in some sort of way, you know. So, be it anger, violence, whatever it is," Murrah said.
Pope, also known as "DJ Mini," started a business before the age of 20.
"I was able to perfect my craft, learn how to budget my money, financial stability, and able to just blossom through that," Pope said.
Murrah hopes others will turn to the program, not just to learn skills and access resources, but to be heard.
"We can hear about what they're going through, and we can help them," Murrah said.
