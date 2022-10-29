LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From elephants, to tigers, to bears, animals at the Louisville Zoo had a special Halloween treat on Saturday.
The Louisville Zoo hosted its annual Animal Pumpkin Smash. The hundreds of pumpkins and gourds that previously decorated the grounds for Boo at the Zoo were given to the animals for Halloween enrichment. The zoo's warthogs and bongos also took part in the smashing celebration.
Zoo officials said animal enrichment is important and "promotes the expression of natural behavior."
The last day of Boo at the Zoo is Oct. 30. To learn more, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.