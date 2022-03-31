LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a busy season full of hatchlings at the Louisville Zoo.
Two waldrapp ibis hatched in late February at the zoo. The zoo said they are considered to be one of the most endangered birds in the world. It's the first time the zoo has had waldrapp ibis chicks in four years, with 18 hatched since 1993.
Guests can get a glimpse of them in the giraffe house, when their parents feed them.
Four Inca tern chicks have also hatched. It's the first time the zoo has bred the species. The chicks are from two different pairs of birds, the zoo said. They are living in a nest box in an exhibit they share with the African penguins.
