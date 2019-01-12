LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big birthday for one of the world's oldest gorillas right here in Louisville.
Helen the gorilla just turned 61 years old. Saturday, her fans helped celebrate her birthday with her as she gobbled up a birthday cake made of fruit.
The zoo says Helen is the third oldest known gorilla in the entire world. She was born in the wild, so her birth date is just an estimate, but the zoo is pretty certain about her age.
Zoo officials said it was nice to see Helen out and about for her party, because she normally hides.
Western lowland gorillas are critically endangered, with only about 100,000 of them left in the wild.
