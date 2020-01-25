LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB wants to wish some animal friends at the Louisville Zoo a happy birthday!
The zoo held a celebration for the birthdays of three different animals with guests coming out to party with the wildlife. One of the animals celebrating was Helen the gorilla with her 62nd birthday, making her the oldest known gorilla in the U.S. and second oldest in the world.
Punch the elephant celebrated his 50th year around the sun this weekend with many guests gathering at the exhibit to snap a photo of him. Punch joined the zoo family in 1973.
Qannik the polar bear also celebrated another year of life as she celebrated her 9th birthday. Qannik was found alone in Alaska but arrived at the Louisville Zoo in 2011. While officials are unsure of when Qannik's actual birthday is, they decided January would be a perfect fit.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.