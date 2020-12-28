LOUISVILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo has a new baby!
Rona, a 6-year-old gray seal, gave birth at 7:25 a.m. Monday to a new pup. The zoo said in a news release said momma and baby are doing great, and the pup has had an active first day, looking healthy.
"The Zoo has a successful history of gray seal births in the late 70s and 80s. We are excited to be able to continue that tradition with Rona's first pup," Louisville Zoo Director John Walczak said in the release. "Births are always uplifting for the staff, and we look forward to celebrating this pup's birth with our community."
"The birth went very smoothly, with no complications," Associate Veterinarian Dr. Julie Ter Beest said in the release. "We're delighted to see that Rona's maternal instincts appear to be strong. The pup is vocalizing normally, has nursed, and appears healthy."
This is the eighth seal pup born at the Louisville Zoo.
