LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After announcing that it would reopen to members only through June 26, the Louisville Zoo now says it won't open to the general public until after July 3.
According to a news release, the Zoo says it decided to extend Member Days through July 3 because of a tremendous demand for tickets from members. Hours after tickets went on sale to members on June 10, Zoo officials said its website crashed due to "the overwhelming demand from guests eager to return."
The release says ticket sales for general admission will be announced at a later date.
“We knew our community would be excited to return to their Zoo and many of our members have enjoyed a visit this past week,” Louisville Zoo Director John Walczak said in the release. “We heard from many members who weren’t able to visit, asking us for a bit more time — and we are listening."
Anyone who visits the Zoo will be expected to follow its COVID-19 guidelines, as it gradually increases its attendance capacity.
Among the precautions the zoo is taking to keep guests and employees safe from the lingering threat of the novel coronavirus, zoo officials said it will operate with a reduced capacity of 100 guests per hour.
To encourage social distancing, guests will follow a one-way route through the Zoo. Indoor exhibit areas remain closed during the initial reopening phase. The Zoo hopes to reopen indoor exhibits, rides and playgrounds at a later date.
"We are excited to reopen and offer families a healthy, socially distanced outdoor space to relax and reconnect with one another and wildlife," Walczak said in a statement released on June 8.
"Our first priority continues to be the safety and health of our guests, staff and animals. Guests will notice staff wearing masks, disinfecting high-touch areas and sharing gentle reminders on social distancing. Thank you in advance for your patience while we work to navigate these uncharged waters and expand capacity once it is safer to do so."
Members who want to take advantage of the extended opportunities for June 26 through July 3 should visit the Louisville Zoo’s website beginning Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m. Anyone who wants to visit -- including members -- must reserve tickets online at LouisvilleZoo.org/tickets. People requesting tickets will be asked to choose the date and hour they want to arrive.
No one will be admitted without a ticket, and tickets will be valid for the assigned date and hour only. Members are requested to limit their visits to one per week during this initial phase.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.