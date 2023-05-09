LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo will extend its popular Wild Lights lantern festival through June 4.
"Wild Lights: Around the World" is the region's largest lantern festival with thousands of lanterns aglow with more than 50,000 LED light bulbs. The lighted path showcases famous landmarks, flora and fauna of six continents.
According to a news release, the extension allows for eight additional evenings for Zoo guests to see the festival. It is a 1.4-mile trip through the zoo. Recognize global sites from the Leaning Tower of Pisa to the Sydney Opera House, from the Hall of Supreme Harmony to the Great Sphinx of Giza.
General admission is $22, and Louisville Zoo members receive a discounted admission of $19. Children two-years and younger are free. Family Four Pack tickets are available for $75, and discounted to $65 for members.
Regular zoo tickets and Wild Light tickets must be purchased separately. Parking for the event is $7.
Click here for Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo tickets.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.