LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is gearing up for Earth Month.
The zoo held their annual kickoff event Saturday morning, and announced the winners of the Trashformation contest, which is a recycled art contest that focuses on student work.
This year, judges looked at 150 entries from all over the region. It's an opportunity for kids to learn about the environment while protecting the earth.
"I love how they bring the kids here, because we've got to be thinking about the earth not just today, but for 50 years now when they're running the show," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.
Earth Month officially starts in April, with Earth Day on Monday, April 2.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.