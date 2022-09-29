LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known gorilla at the Louisville Zoo is recovering after an abdominal surgery last week to remove an abdominal mass.
Jelani, a 25-year-old silverback gorilla, has lived at the Louisville Zoo since Gorilla Forest opened in 2002. Jelani has garnered international attention for his engagement with guests, according to a news release.
The zoo says Jelani is recovering behind the scenes at the gorilla exhibit. He's interacting with his favorite troopmate, Bengati.
According to a news release, Louisville Zoo's Animal Health Center team, Senior Veterinarian Zoli Gyimesi and Associate Veterinarian Erica Lipanovichconferred with Baptist Health Louisville General Surgeon Richard Pokorny to perform the surgery to remove the abdominal mass.
The gorilla had a mass that was attached to his appendix, resulting in an appendectomy along with the mass removal.
"We are grateful for all of the human practitioners in our community who are willing to consult with us and, in some instances like this, to perform surgery on an animal in our care," Gyimesi said in a news release. "Jelani is bright and alert and moving about normally. We will continue to closely monitor his progress and hope to have him back with other gorillas and on exhibit soon."
The zoo says fellow gorilla Helen, the second oldest known gorilla in the world, is being treated at 64 years old for age-related mobility issues.
Louisville Zoo is operating on winter hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
