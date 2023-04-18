LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is hosting a "Pink Out" day on April 26 to celebration International Flamingo Day.
The zoo at 1100 Trevilian Way recently added 49 Chilean flamingos to have the largest Chilean flock in North America.
"Flamingos are very social birds and thrive in large groups," Louisville Zoo Bird Curator James McKinney said in a news release Tuesday. "It has been shown that larger flocks in human care are more successful at nesting, hatching eggs and raising chicks. This change will increase the welfare of our birds overall. The Louisville Zoo is also partner of the AZA Andean Highland Flamingo SAFE program which supports the conservation of Andean, Chilean, and Puna flamingos."
During the "Pink Out" on April 26, the zoo encourages guests to wear their brightest pink and receive $2 off admission. According to a news release, the flock will march into their Americas Zone habitat at 11 a.m.
"We hope to inspire guests with these spectacular birds so they will feel encouraged to help in our conservation efforts," McKinney said. "In their natural range, flamingos are losing habitat due to the mining of rare earth minerals which are used in everyday electronics.”
Louisville Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and guests can stay until 6 p.m. through Sept. 17.
