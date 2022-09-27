LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lost toy was left behind in a stroller at the Louisville Zoo recently and now the zoo is looking for the kiddo who lost the toy.
The zoo posted images of "Bingo" on social media. The toy is from the popular show "Bluey."
Bingo may be lost, but the zoo says she's having lots of fun and making some new friends. She got up close with some of the animals, including a tiger and a gorilla.
She's also checking out some of the decorations for "Boo at the Zoo."
Now the zoo is looking for the child who lost their favorite pal and wants him or her to know that Bingo is being cared for -- and to just call the zoo if she belongs to you.
The zoo's number is 502-459-2181.
