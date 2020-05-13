LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is losing $1 million a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Director John Walczak said the zoo's financial future will depend on how soon it can reopen. He told the Metro Council Budget Committee Tuesday night that the zoo was enjoying a great year before the pandemic. He credited the new baby elephant and the lantern festival for an increase in attendance.
The zoo had a $1 million surplus at the end of February but is now going into deficit spending.
He said things could be much worse, and he expressed gratitude for people continuing their memberships and other financial support the zoo is getting.
