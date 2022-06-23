LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo announced a stillborn birth of a male giraffe calf.
According to a news release, giraffe calf Masai was delivered stillborn at 2:52 p.m. on Wednesday after two and a half hours of active labor by Kianga.
Kianga, a five-year-old giraffe, didn't show any signs of complications during her 15-month pregnancy, according to the zoo. The zoo said the giraffe calf weighed 165 pounds, while typical calves weigh between 125 to 150 pounds.
Staff monitored the birth nearby on a television in an effort to avoid disturbing the mother during the labor and delivery.
"In these situations, our first priority is the health and welfare of the mom," Dr. Zoli Gyimesi, the Louisville Zoo's senior veterinarian, said in a news release. "Kianga is a first-time mother, so we wanted to provide a quiet space where she could birth the calf as naturally as possible, without disruption."
Zoo officials said Kianga was attentive after the birth, showing maternal instincts toward the stillborn calf, staying close to him for some time. The mother showed no physical signs of distress, the zoo said.
"To spend 15 months caring for an expectant mom, marking her progress, working in anticipation for that day, it's just so heartbreaking when a birth doesn't go as planned, even though we recognize there are risks for any pregnancy," Dan Maloney, Louisville Zoo director, said in a news release. "We will console our teams, grieve for Kianga, and hopefully gain insights for the next giraffe birth."
The zoo said a necropsy was performed Thursday evening, but it will take several weeks before all pathology results are available.
